Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Adopted 12-year-old girl abused and neglected, mother under investigation

Investigators said 39-year-old Kala Kameron Blakely, the child’s adoptive mother, refused to...
Investigators said 39-year-old Kala Kameron Blakely, the child’s adoptive mother, refused to follow doctor’s orders when her child was released from Children’s of Alabama hospital.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – An adoptive mother is under investigation after being accused of possible child neglect.

According to WBRC, the Jefferson County Department of Human Resources told the Trussville Police Department that a 12-year-old child may have been neglected and abused.

Investigators said 39-year-old Kala Kameron Blakely, the child’s adoptive mother, refused to follow doctor’s orders when her child was released from Children’s of Alabama hospital.

The 12-year-old also suffered bruises, scratches and lacerations on her spine, legs, arms and feet, in addition to losing a significant amount of weight.

“The details of this investigation are very disturbing to me,” said Trussville Police Chief Eric Rush. “Our detectives took this case and did an excellent job in protecting this child from further abuse.”

Blakely was indicted on an aggravated child abuse charge. She was taken into custody Friday and is being held in jail with no bond.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurel Isbister
49-year-old Jackson woman found
20-year-old driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Copiah County
Danny Ray Collier
FOUND: Silver Alert canceled for 60-year-old Jackson man
‘It is out of control’: Residents, Councilman talk solutions as Jackson nears closer to having...
‘It is out of control’: Residents, Councilman talk solutions as Jackson nears closer to having deadliest year ever
Fishermen just below the spillway at the Ross Barnett Reservoir (Source: WLBT)
Littering on the Barnett Reservoir spillway prompts officials to require permit

Latest News

FILE - This 1978 file photo shows serial killer John Wayne Gacy. Gacy was convicted of killing...
Another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy identified
According to Rolling For police chief Cardell Hughes, a group of men were meeting to trade...
Man killed after meeting with others to trade guns
Two Fronts Will Bring Changes Over The Region Through Mid-Week
First Alert Forecast: warm Monday; rain, storms mid-week
FILE - Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, to voice...
Sudan’s military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: State surpasses 10K deaths