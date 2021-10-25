17-year-old found shot to death in Brookhaven carport

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager was found dead in a Brookhaven carport over the weekend.

According to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins, his department received a call regarding a deadly shooting on Cherry Street around 7:45 Sunday evening.

Once there, officers found Terrion Thomas, 17, lying dead in the home’s carport.

There were several people present when the shooting happened, authorities said.

Collins’ department is now in the process of interviewing witnesses. He offers his condolences to the teen’s family.

