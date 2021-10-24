Weekend Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm weather is back this weekend with lows tonight in the 60s and highs in the middle 80s again on Sunday, but with a few more clouds. Monday looks partly sunny and warm again with highs in the middle to upper 80s and a slight chance for a shower. There will be a lull in the activity Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and slightly cooler temperatures. Stormy weather is a possibility Wednesday, and the severe threat is there. It is too early to nail down timing, but a strong cold front will quickly move through the area along with the storm threat. it will then linger Thursday and Friday with a slight chance for showers and cooler weather. Highs later this week will be in the 60s and lows in the 40s. South wind tonight and Sunday 5 to 10mph. Average high is 76 and the average low is 51 this time of year. Sunrise is 7:11am and the sunset is 6:19pm.

