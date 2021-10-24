Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Obama sharply criticizes Youngkin in Va. governor’s race

Former President Barack Obama, left, waves during a rally with Democratic gubernatorial...
Former President Barack Obama, left, waves during a rally with Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, right, in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. McAuliffe will face Republican Glenn Youngkin in the November election. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va (AP) — Former President Barack Obama has offered a sharp rebuke of the Republican candidate for Virginia governor while campaigning for the Democrat in the closely contested race.

Obama spoke at a rally Saturday in Richmond and accused Republican Glenn Youngkin of encouraging what Obama called “lies and conspiracy theories” about the 2020 presidential election.

A Youngkin campaign spokesman called Obama’s remarks “false statements.” The Democrat in the race for Virginia governor, Terry McAuliffe, is seeking a second but nonconsecutive term. Virginia is the only state whose governor cannot serve consecutive terms.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a death that was discovered around 12:30 a.m....
JPD investigating body found under carport on Terry Road
Laurel Isbister
JPD searching for missing 49-year-old woman
‘Nobody deserves this’: Sister of Club Rain shooting victim frustrated over setback in homicide...
‘Nobody deserves this’: Sister of Club Rain shooting victim frustrated over setback in homicide case
Adams Co. man found guilty to trafficking edibles disguised as candy, cereal and cookies
Adams Co. man found guilty of trafficking edibles disguised as candy, cereal and cookies

Latest News

Former President Barack Obama lambasted Republican Virginia gubernatorial nominee Glenn...
Obama sharply criticizes Youngkin in Va. governor’s race
FILE - In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP...
After slamming COVID-19 rules, Tritt sings anthem at NLCS
Warm and muggy out for today.
Peyton's Sunday Morning Forecast
Disruptions related to the coronavirus pandemic are affecting the global supply chain. Among...
Supply issues could affect upcoming holiday season