MBI issues Silver Alert for 60-year-old Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 60-year-old Jackson man.

Danny Ray Collier is described as a white male around five feet, five inches tall, with grey hair and brown eyes.

On Saturday, October 23, Collier was last seen around 2 p.m. in the 100 block of Fernwood Drive in Hinds County wearing a lime green jacket with blue jeans.

MBI says he is believed to be walking in an unknown direction.

Collier’s family says he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Hinds County Sheriff Department at 601-352-1521.

