JPD searching for missing 49-year-old woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Jackson Police Department is searching for a missing 49-year-old Jackson woman.

Laurel Isbister is described as a white female around five feet, eleven inches tall, with red hair and brown eyes.

On Thursday, October 21, Isbister was last seen in the vicinity of Arlington Street in Hinds County, traveling in a white 2018 Mitsubishi Forester with a Colorado tag bearing AFQT89.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234, the Special Victims Unit at 601-960-2328, or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

