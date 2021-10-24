Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

JPD searching for missing 49-year-old woman

Laurel Isbister
Laurel Isbister(Jackson Police Department)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Jackson Police Department is searching for a missing 49-year-old Jackson woman.

Laurel Isbister is described as a white female around five feet, eleven inches tall, with red hair and brown eyes.

On Thursday, October 21, Isbister was last seen in the vicinity of Arlington Street in Hinds County, traveling in a white 2018 Mitsubishi Forester with a Colorado tag bearing AFQT89.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234, the Special Victims Unit at 601-960-2328, or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
JPD: 20-year-old shot inside vehicle, dies at hospital
Jeremy Johnson
Man initially accused in triple homicide arrested on unrelated charge
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Adams Co. man found guilty to trafficking edibles disguised as candy, cereal and cookies
Adams Co. man found guilty of trafficking edibles disguised as candy, cereal and cookies

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
A displaced casket that floated from a cemetery during flooding from Hurricane Ida, sits near...
Federal assistance approved for counties impacted by Hurricane Ida
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a death that was discovered around 12:30 a.m....
JPD investigating body found under carport on Terry Road
Police responded to what is being investigated as an accidental death in Biloxi late Friday...
Police: Man died after falling from casino parking garage