Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on ‘Friends,’ dies

American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom...
American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom "Friends," which will soon be available on Blu-Ray, poses for a portrait on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2012 in New York.(Carlo Allegri/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — James Michael Tyler, the actor known widely for his recurring role as Gunther on “Friends,” has died. He was 59.

Tyler died Sunday at home in Los Angeles from prostrate cancer, said his manager, Toni Benson.

Tyler was first diagnosed with advanced prostrate cancer in 2018. Tyler had appeared briefly in 1990s series like “Just Shoot Me!” and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” before being cast as a background character in the second episodes of “Friends” in 1994.

Over the show’s 10-year-run, he became the most frequently recurring guest star on the series playing Gunther, the Central Perk worker with an unrequited affection for Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
Laurel Isbister
49-year-old Jackson woman found
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a death that was discovered around 12:30 a.m....
JPD investigating body found under carport on Terry Road
‘Nobody deserves this’: Sister of Club Rain shooting victim frustrated over setback in homicide...
‘Nobody deserves this’: Sister of Club Rain shooting victim frustrated over setback in homicide case
Adams Co. man found guilty to trafficking edibles disguised as candy, cereal and cookies
Adams Co. man found guilty of trafficking edibles disguised as candy, cereal and cookies

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden, Manchin and Schumer huddle, but still no budget deal
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Crew member who gave Baldwin gun subject of prior complaint
Danny Ray Collier
MBI issues Silver Alert for 60-year-old Jackson man