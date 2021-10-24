Gulf Coast Veteran’s Day parade preparations underway for big return

Power of Pink
By Brandy McGill
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A planned celebration is in the works for men and women in uniform.

The Gulf Coast Veteran’s Day Parade committee members are busy finalizing plans for this year’s celebration. The parade travels each year to a different city in South Mississippi and this year’s stop is in Biloxi.

Streets throughout downtown Biloxi are clear and quiet now. The mellow atmosphere will soon be filled with excitement, respect, and history come November 6.

“I think it’s time we get back out there and make sure our veterans know we appreciate them,” said Jerry Toranto.

For two decades the Gulf Coast Veteran’s Day Parade has honored those in uniform who have protected our country. Last year was a drive-by-style parade due to COVID, but this year Taranto said things will be back to normal, beginning at the Biloxi Civic center and ending at City Hall.

“We’ve got probably three-quarters of what we would expect to have in a given year,” said Colonel Cliff Canoy. “We have a combination of rolling stock and marching units. Members of JROTC units and we have six or seven, one from Jackson, one from Pearl River.”

Both parade committee members Canoy and Taranto said it’s their job to keep the honor and tribute for veterans alive.

“21 years the Gulf Coast Veterans Parade has been in existence and that is why I’m even more excited because we’re continuing that tradition,” Taranto said. “No matter what our veterans should be recognized, and we want to thank them,” he said. “It’s a celebration and we want everyone out here to be about of the celebration.”

The Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for November 6 at 11 a.m., for the parade route click here.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

