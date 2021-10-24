First Alert Forecast: watching risk for strong to severe storms this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today will be warm, humid, and fairly quiet. Temperatures will climb back to the lower and middle 80s again this afternoon as southerly flow continues across the region. There is a slight chance for a few showers through the day with moisture flowing in and with the daytime heating, but most of us will likely stay dry through the rest of the weekend. Warm and muggy conditions will stick around overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A cold front will drop in from the north on Monday which could bring a couple of showers and maybe a storm to the area early on in the day, mainly for those farther north. Most of the activity with the front really looks to fizzle out by the time it gets to central MS. We will still be in the mid 80s on Monday before turning less humid and slightly cooler on Tuesday in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Another cold front is expected to move in here on Wednesday and this one will be more potent. This front will likely bring in showers and storms to the region throughout Wednesday, along with the threat for strong/severe storms. At this point, all modes of severe weather look possible. Make sure to check back in daily for updates as we get closer to time. More specific details are to come. A few showers could linger into Thursday, but we will be drying out at this point as colder and less humid air filters in. By late week, high temperatures will likely be in the 60s.

