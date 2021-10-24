First Alert Forecast: few showers possible early Monday; better rain & storm chances arrive on Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are a few downpours on the radar, but most of the area has been generally quiet and dry today. Most of this activity should diminish closer to sunset as we head into tonight. Expect it to feel mild and humid into the overnight period with lows in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

The chance for a few showers will be possible into early Monday morning and for the first half of the day thanks to a cold front that is expected to drop in during this time. We won’t see a lot of rain tomorrow from the front since most of the activity will likely fizzle out once it gets to our area. Areas farther north will have the best chance to see a shower tomorrow morning. The skies will clear out and turn sunnier through the day with highs back in the middle 80s. We should be rain-free by Tuesday with the front off to the south as drier air moves in.

An even stronger cold front will swing into the region by Wednesday bringing not only the likelihood for rain and storms, but will also bring the potential for severe weather. At this point, all modes of severe weather look possible on Wednesday. Timing for this threat could be anywhere from the afternoon to evening hours. It’s too soon for an exact timeframe. Make sure you are staying updated and weather aware over the next couple of days. More specifics are to come as we get closer to time. Although a few showers could linger on Thursday, the risk for severe weather will likely be over at this time as drier and cooler air moves in. Highs by the end of the week look to only make it to the 60s.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.