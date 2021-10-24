Family demanding justice after loved one is shot and killed two months shy of 21st birthday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A Jackson family is calling for justice and searching for answers after their loved one is killed.

On Friday, the Jackson Police Department said 20-year-old Jordan Walker was shot while in a car near Fortification and State Streets.

Family members said Walker was loved and respected by so many people, which to them makes this murder even more shocking.

“We are just completely devastated,” said Lindsey Walker, Jordan’s aunt.

Jordan was two months shy of his 21st birthday.

Those who know him best say he was a mild-mannered person, who also happened to be goofy and loved making people laugh.

“He could always make me laugh,” said Savannah Willis, Jordan’s cousin. “It seemed like that was always his mission was to try and make me laugh every time he was around me.”

“Jordan held down a total of about three jobs currently,” said Walker. “He was working to buy his second car. He was very determined and a hard worker.”

Walker said her nephew was always willing to lend a helping hand.

In fact, she said that’s what he was doing right before he died.

She said it was around midnight on Friday where he was working the overnight shift at McDonald’s in Richland when he offered to drop two co-workers off at home in Jackson.

“A manager offered to use her car, thinking he would come right back,” Walker explained.

But he never came back.

“All we know is that after he dropped the other two individuals off, and thank God, they weren’t hurt or harmed, he kind of made it out, and that’s when the shots rang off.”

Jackson police said the 20-year-old was shot then crashed his car near State and Fortification Streets.

“It looks like he was going to get help, so going towards Baptist, and that’s where the gunshots just kind of overcome,” Walker described.

Investigators said paramedics rushed Jordan to the hospital, where he later died.

Now, Willis is reflecting on the last conversation she had with her cousin, who she said was more like a younger brother.

“He was named after our grandfather, and I let him know we will be continuing that legacy, but that I was also naming my son after him because I wanted my son to be able to be proud of him, and I wanted him to be able to set an example,” Willis expressed. “I didn’t know at that time that my son would be his legacy.”

“We’re calling for no violence against anyone who is involved, anyone who knows something don’t be afraid to speak up and come out — hold somebody accountable for their actions,” said Walker. “We are asking for no harm to be done to the shooter or shooters if there were more than one. We just want you to step up and hold yourself accountable. Turn yourself in.”

So far, police don’t have a motive or suspect(s) for the shooting.

If you have any information, call JPD or Crime Stoppers, and remember you can report anonymously.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.