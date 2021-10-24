Power of Pink
After slamming COVID-19 rules, Tritt sings anthem at NLCS

FILE - In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP...
FILE - In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP Field in Nashville, Tenn. Tritt, who canceled shows at venues that required a COVID-19 vaccine or mask-wearing, was set to sing the national anthem before Game 6 of the NL Championship Series on Saturday night, Oct. 23, 2021. The Braves' 41,000-seat stadium, Truist Park, has allowed full capacity most of the season with no requirements for vaccinations, negative tests or mask-wearing from fans. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)(Wade Payne | Invision)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Country musician Travis Tritt sang the national anthem before Game 6 of the NL Championship Series, just days after canceling shows at venues that required a COVID-19 vaccine or masks.

Tritt received a warm ovation from the Atlanta crowd and lingered for a bit to chat with fans before the Braves tried to finish off the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 58-year-old Tritt is a native of suburban Marietta, not far from the Braves’ stadium. He has been a vocal supporter of Atlanta’s sports teams, even penning a forgettable 2004 ode to the city’s NFL team, “Falcons Fever.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

