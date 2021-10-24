20-year-old driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Copiah County

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 20-year-old driver died in an one-vehicle crash around 11:10 p.m. Saturday.

Copiah County Coroner says Takeera A. Lenoir, of Brookhaven, was traveling south on U.S. 51 when her 2010 Chevrolet Malibu left the road and struck a tree.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

