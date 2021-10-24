Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

20-year-old driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Copiah County

(WCAX)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 20-year-old driver died in an one-vehicle crash around 11:10 p.m. Saturday.

Copiah County Coroner says Takeera A. Lenoir, of Brookhaven, was traveling south on U.S. 51 when her 2010 Chevrolet Malibu left the road and struck a tree.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
Laurel Isbister
49-year-old Jackson woman found
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a death that was discovered around 12:30 a.m....
JPD investigating body found under carport on Terry Road
‘Nobody deserves this’: Sister of Club Rain shooting victim frustrated over setback in homicide...
‘Nobody deserves this’: Sister of Club Rain shooting victim frustrated over setback in homicide case
Adams Co. man found guilty to trafficking edibles disguised as candy, cereal and cookies
Adams Co. man found guilty of trafficking edibles disguised as candy, cereal and cookies

Latest News

Former President Barack Obama, left, waves during a rally with Democratic gubernatorial...
Obama sharply criticizes Youngkin in Va. governor’s race
FILE - In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP...
After slamming COVID-19 rules, Tritt sings anthem at NLCS
Warm and muggy out for today.
Peyton's Sunday Morning Forecast
Family demanding justice after loved one is shot and killed two months shy of 21st birthday
Family demanding justice after loved one is shot and killed two months shy of 21st birthday