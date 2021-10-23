‘Nobody deserves this’: Sister of Club Rain shooting victim frustrated over setback in homicide case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have declined to charge 32-year-old Jeremy Johnson with anything related to Sunday’s triple homicide at a west Jackson club, a setback in the case that one of the victim’s relatives calls “heartbreaking.”

While arrest records show JPD took Johnson into custody two days ago, Deputy Chief Deric Hearn didn’t say a word about the arrest when asked about the search for that suspect on Thursday.

“That is an ongoing investigation at this time. I don’t want to speak anything on that,” Hearn said, ending any further talk about the case.

Three people were killed in the shooting, which took place at Club Rain at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday: 22-year-old Elijah Bridges, 20-year-old Jackson State student Deanne Bell and 24-year-old Alicia Brown.

“It’s heartbreaking. I feel like, you know, at any rate, my friend deserves justice. She did not deserve this. She did not and neither did the others that were killed. Nobody deserves this,” Thomas said.

Hours before the shooting, Thomas had gone with her sister to JSU’s homecoming game.

“We all decided to go out together. And, you know, things escalated, things happened, how it happened...I’m gonna leave it at that point, you know, but we were together,” Thomas said. “So that’s why things are very much so tragic for me, because, you know, I had to experience this. Our intent was to go out, have a good time, enjoy homecoming and come back home to our children. And that was not the case.”

She said she’s blocked out most of what happened because it was too painful.

The older of the two sisters, Thomas said she always looked up to Brown for inspiration, knowing she had a lot of things in life that she wanted to accomplish.

Now, Thomas will have to accomplish those for her.

“She always had a smile on her face, wherever she went, regardless of the things that she was going through. You know, she was always a light to everybody,” Thomas said.

