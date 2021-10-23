Magnolia Speech School building new facility in Madison

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After 65 years at its Jackson location on Flag Chapel Road, Magnolia Speech School is building a new facility.

The future 24-thousand square foot building is designed to accommodate the learning and social needs of children with hearing loss and communication disorders.

School leaders say they have raised 10 million dollars which is about 80 percent of what they need for the new facility. (WLBT)

School leaders say the facility has impacted thousands of students and families from every county in Mississippi and as far away as Alaska and Pennsylvania.

The new facility will be located on Bozeman Road in Madison. Executive Director Valerie Linn says a number of problems at the current location leads to the decision to move.

Linn said, “It could have been that night in December when the copper was stolen from the building and then the children and the teachers had no heat. But what we do know is over time our Board of Directors said this is not acceptable. We’ve got to go on and we’ve got to make a better place for the children to learn.”

Linn says a relocation committee began looking at the move over six years ago.

