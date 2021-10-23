Power of Pink
Magnolia Speech School building new facility in Madison

School leaders say they have been working on plans to move for about six years
By Maggie Wade
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After 65 years at its Jackson location on Flag Chapel Road, Magnolia Speech School is building a new facility.

The future 24-thousand square foot building is designed to accommodate the learning and social needs of children with hearing loss and communication disorders.

School leaders say they have raised 10 million dollars which is about 80 percent of what they need for the new facility.(WLBT)

School leaders say the facility has impacted thousands of students and families from every county in Mississippi and as far away as Alaska and Pennsylvania.

The new facility will be located on Bozeman Road in Madison. Executive Director Valerie Linn says a number of problems at the current location leads to the decision to move.

School leaders say Magnolia Speech School has impacted thousands of students from Mississippi, Alaska and Pennsylvania.(WLBT)

Linn said, “It could have been that night in December when the copper was stolen from the building and then the children and the teachers had no heat. But what we do know is over time our Board of Directors said this is not acceptable. We’ve got to go on and we’ve got to make a better place for the children to learn.”

Linn says a relocation committee began looking at the move over six years ago.

Ten million dollars has been raised so far, which is about 80 percent of their goal. School leaders are reaching out to the public to raise the last 20 percent.

What you need to know about COVID booster guidelines
‘Nobody deserves this’: Sister of Club Rain shooting victim frustrated over setback in homicide...
‘Nobody deserves this’: Sister of Club Rain shooting victim frustrated over setback in homicide...
Improvements to the water billing system can’t come soon enough for fed up customers
