JPD investigating body found under carport on Terry Road

The Jackson Police Department is investigating a death that was discovered around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning on Terry Road.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a death that was discovered around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning on Terry Road.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a death that was discovered around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning on Terry Road.

A passerby flagged down officers near the location where officers found an unknown black male in a storage room under the carport with multiple wounds to the body.

Suspect(s) and motive unknown at this time.

