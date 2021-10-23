JPD investigating body found under carport on Terry Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a death that was discovered around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning on Terry Road.

A passerby flagged down officers near the location where officers found an unknown black male in a storage room under the carport with multiple wounds to the body.

Suspect(s) and motive unknown at this time.

