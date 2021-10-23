Power of Pink
Jackson State win streak continues, defeats Bethune-Cookman 42-12

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University defeated Bethune-Cookman 42-12 on Saturday.

The Tigers have looked very impressive so far this season on both ends of the ball.

The team is on a four-game win streak and has held teams to an average of 12 points while scoring 38 points.

JSU faces off against Mississippi Valley State on October 30 at 3 p.m.

