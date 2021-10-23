Fun things to do around the Jackson metro area this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Here’s some fun things to do around the Jackson metro this weekend.

1. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk: The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk will be held on Saturday, October 23 at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss.

To avoid lines onsite, participants are strongly encouraged to sign up online before arriving. Visit Making Strides Central MS to sign up in advance or by using this electronic form. For those who are unable to sign up in advance, registration will begin at 7:00 AM. Parking will be in the Braves Stadium - Survivors will have designated parking in at the main entrance near registration.

On site activities include the Baptist Mamo Van and photo booth, tribute garden, First Commercial Bank Photo Booth, survivor celebration, giant pink chair sponsored by Merit Health, Strides store, hope wall, and face painting.

The walk will begin at 9:00 AM. To help limit crowd sizes, we will offer a rolling start this year. Teams and participants will begin walking anytime starting at 9:00 AM

2. Mississippi State Chess Championship: The Mississippi State Chess Championship Tournament will be hosted by the Miss. Chess Association. It will be held Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the CSpire Headquarters in Ridgeland 1000 Highland Colony Pkwy, Ridgeland, Miss. There are also two rounds of the tournament set for Sunday.

3. The Scarecrow Cruise & Car Show: The car show opens on Saturday at 8 a.m. Spectators can park at Madison UMC, enter by way of Post Oak Road, and at First Baptist Church, enter off Highway 51.

Reminder: Main Street will close to through traffic at 9 a.m. Friday and reopen at 4 p.m. Saturday. The street will be closed from Post Oak Road to Jones Street. All businesses on Main Street will remain open during this time.

4. Jurassic Quest: The Jackson Convention Complex will host a dinosaur-themed education and entertainment event called Jurassic Quest from Friday, October 22, through Sunday, October 24, featuring 100 animatronic dinosaur models, rides, shows and interactive science and art activities.

Tickets are available online.

The event is open from 9 a.m.- 8p.m. on Saturday, and from 9 a.m.-6p.m. on Sunday.

5. CelticFest: CelticFest Mississippi is the main outgrowth of the Celtic Heritage Society’s mission to promote awareness and appreciation of the music, dance and culture of our ancestry from the Celtic Nations of Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Isle of Man, Cornwall, Brittany & Galicia. The Celtic Heritage Society (CHS) is a nonprofit organization run on 100% volunteer power.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, October 23 and from 9:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday October 24, with a special Celtic Worship Service at 9:15 a.m.

The event will be held at Lakeshore Park on the Reservoir.

Admission for adults is $15. Seniors 62+, college students w/ student ID, active or retired military w/ID $12.

Kids 12-17- $8.

Kids 11 and under free with supervising adult.

6. The Original Jackson Gun Show 2021: The Original Jackson Gun show will be held Sunday-Saturday at the Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson, Miss.

7. Nightmare on Harper Street and Highway 49 Fall Fest: The City of Richland and Richland Mayors Youth Council will be having their annual Nightmare on Harper Street on Saturday, October 23, 2021 beginning at 7:30 pm until 10 p.m. Entry fee is $10 per person, children are allowed with an adult and must be 8 years of age or older.

Highway 49 Fall Fest-Kid’s fun will kick off on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 4 p.m-7:30 p.m.

There will be games, inflatables, face painting and the first 100 people will get a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch.

The kid’s zone is completely free.

All of this will take place at the Richland Community Center located at 410 East Harper Street.

