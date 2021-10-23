First Alert Forecast: quiet & mainly dry through the weekend, shower & storm chances arrive during work week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re kicking off the weekend feeling nice and cool out this morning. By this afternoon, temperatures will be on their way back to the lower and middle 50s. It will feel quite pleasant out today with drier air still in place. There will also be plenty of sunshine to go around across the area. We really won’t have to worry about any rain today, but I cannot completely rule out a stray shower later this evening.

Sunday will be about the same with highs in the middle 80s, but could feel just a tad muggier as moisture begins to creep back in from the south. Mostly dry and sunny conditions will also persist throughout much of the day. We could see a couple of stray showers or maybe a storm into Sunday night as a frontal system nears the area from the north.

Our first of 2 cold fronts will move in on Monday from the north. By the time it gets to our area it will be weaker, but could bring in a few showers and possibly a storm to the area. This system will quickly clear out on Tuesday with drier and slightly cooler air filtering behind. A stronger cold front is expected to swing in on Wednesday and will likely bring an even better chance for showers and storms to the area. There is the potential for severe storms with this system. We’re still a way out for exact specifics, but check in daily for more updates as we get closer to time. The severe risk will end by Thursday as colder and drier air moves in. By the end of the week, we could see high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

