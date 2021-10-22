WLBT’s things to know 10/22/21: Rocking for a cure, new Barnett Reservoir requirement, carjackings up, Angel Tree registration deadline

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

Scholars at Obama Magnet are Rocking for the Cure

Students, parents, teachers, staff and VIP guests at Obama Magnet Elementary raised awareness in the fight against breast cancer. It was a parade of pink to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness month. This was also a fundraising event for the family of a student who recently lost a mother to breast cancer. Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene says he is proud of the young scholars for using their voices to fight against things that are tearing up our community.

2. Fishing on the Barnett Reservoir spillway will soon require a permit

Fishers will soon have to have a permit to fish along the Barnett Reservoir spillway. Tuesday, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District Board of Directors voted to make the Spillway Recreation Area permit-only. The new rule will go into effect on December 1 and will impact both sides of the Pearl River below the spillway dam. PRV officials say the decision was made to help curb littering there.

Jackson police arrest six connected to carjackings amid recent spike

As carjackings among those who live in Belhaven and Fondren increase in recent weeks, Jackson police have cracked down harder on those believed to be committing the crimes, arresting six people over the last few days. JPD Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said officers arrested and charged four people Tuesday -- with help from Homeland Security officials and members of the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department. Seventeen-year-old Jaivion McClendon, 20-year-old Rashun Davis and 17-year-old Dexter Moore are currently behind bars, according to data from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department. A fourth person, Jacari Dunlap, was arrested but not listed there

Friday is the final day for parents, seniors to register for Angel Tree

Families in need can get a little extra help this Christmas from the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. But the clock is ticking as the deadline to register is Friday, October 22. Instead of its usual two weeks, registration is only one week this year. Once a child or senior adult has been registered and accepted as an Angel, their wish list is shared with donors in the community.

