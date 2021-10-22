Suspect arrested for Wed. carjacking booked on the same charge in 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man arrested in connection with a Wednesday carjacking was previously arrested on the same charge in May 2020.

Jayden Tillis was one of six people arrested by Jackson Police earlier this week.

Tillis, 18, is currently being held at the Hinds County Detention Center without bond. He is facing charges of armed carjacking and possession of marijuana.

Tillis and Xavie Buck were arrested Wednesday after stealing a car on U.S. Highway 18 that same morning. The vehicle, a white BMW, was eventually recovered on Rutledge Avenue.

After taking the vehicle, Tillis and Buck went to Lowe’s, where they purchased spray paint to paint the vehicle black, JPD Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said.

Tillis was denied bond in Jackson Municipal Court, while Buck was granted a $100,000 bond.

Wednesday’s incident is the second time Tillis has been arrested and charged for armed carjacking.

According to Hinds County Circuit Court records, Tillis stole a vehicle at gunpoint at the corner of Dixon Road and Clinton Boulevard in May 2020.

Tillis, who was 17 at the time, was granted a $25,000 bond in municipal court. The case was transferred to Hinds County Court, according to court records, but no further action was taken.

Officials in the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office say they have not received the case. JPD Spokesman Sam Brown said he would look into the matter.

In other news, three others arrested for carjacking on Tuesday will remain behind bars at least until their cases go to county court. Jaivion McClendon, 17, Rashun Davis, 20, and Dexter Moore, 17, were all denied bond in municipal court, while Jacari Dunlap was released on his own recognizance.

Investigative Reporter C.J. Lemaster contributed to this report.

