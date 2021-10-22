Scholars at Obama Magnet are Rocking for the Cure

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students, parents, teachers, staff and VIP guests at Obama Magnet Elementary raised awareness in the fight against breast cancer.

It was a parade of pink to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness month. This was also a fundraising event for the family of a student who recently lost a mother to breast cancer.

It was also a fundraising event for the family of a student who recently lost a mother to breast cancer. (WLBT)

Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene says he is proud of the young scholars for using their voices to fight against things that are tearing up our community.

The students received big thanks for raising awareness and showing support for a classmate in such a special way.

Dr. Greene said, “Whether it’s breast cancer and other cancers, fighting for a cure, whether its fighting for funding, for research or helping to build our schools or helping to build up our community. The fact that you are taking your time today to raise awareness and to let people know that you stand for something, that warms my heart.”

Obama Magnet scholars receive big thanks for raising awareness and for showing support for a classmate. (WLBT)

Dr. Dominique McInnis with Obama Magnet Elementary added, “Today we are walking for the cure. We are showing our community, our city, our state and the world that we stand together for the cure.”

Obama Magnet Principal John Johnson said, “This battle with cancer has hit my family many times. So this warms my heart to see my kids, my staff, the district, the city. That means a lot to everyone.”

Scholars also learn about cancer and how it affects the body. They were reminded with support, research and awareness more people are beating cancer every day.

The theme of the parade and fundraising event was Rocking for the Cure.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.