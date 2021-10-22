Man accused in triple homicide arrested on unrelated charge

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The man originally suspected in a triple homicide at Club Rain in Jackson is now behind bars for a different charge.

Three people were shot and killed at Club Rain on Sunday. The next day, Jackson Police Department identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jeremy Antoine Johnson (originally misidentified as Jeremy Jones).

Johnson was booked into jail in Hinds County on Wednesday, but he’s not charged in the triple homicide.

JPD Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says the shooting is still under investigation. He did not explicitly rule out Johnson as a suspect, but said his arrest was for an outstanding warrant for an incident not related to the Club Rain shooting.

Hearn says investigators are still interviewing attendees and witnesses. At this point, no arrests have been made in connection to the triple homicide.

Johnson is charged with aggravated assault and his bond was set at $50,000.

