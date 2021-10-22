Power of Pink
JPS teacher at Henley Young Youth Court School is under investigation

The teacher is currently on administrative leave pending outcome of investigation
By Maggie Wade
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have learned an investigation is underway involving a teacher at the Henley Young Youth Court School.

We are told Jackson Public Schools provides instructors for the facility. JPS released this statement Thursday evening:

“A JPS teacher at the Henley Young Youth Court School is being investigated for misconduct and Educator Code of Ethics violations. The teacher is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. While we cannot disclose details involving personnel matters or an ongoing investigation, we do take the allegations very seriously and will take appropriate action as outlined in our policies.”

We will pass on any details on this still developing situation as soon as more information is provided.

