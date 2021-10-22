Jordan Walker, 20

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jordan Walker, a 20-year-old man, died Friday, October 22, 2021, after being shot in his vehicle near Fortification and State streets.

JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said after someone shot Walker, he crashed.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital where he later died.

Family members said he had gotten off work at the McDonald’s in Richland and offered to drop two coworkers off in Jackson on his way home.

Police have not made any arrests nor identified a motive in the case.

