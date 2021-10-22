Power of Pink
Jackson Academy students bring ‘Cinderella’ to life

Jackson Academy's Cinderella and Prince Charming
Jackson Academy's Cinderella and Prince Charming(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students at Jackson Academy will be bringing the classic fairy tale of Cinderella to life on stage this weekend.

Cast members greeted students as they arrived at school Friday.

The Cinderella production will feature music and a combination of comedy, joy and romance.

Three shows will be performed by a cast of Jackson Academy students.

“We’ve put in so much work since July, a lot of dancing, lots of singing so much fun. We really have just been having a wonderful time. Very excited to put this show on for everyone,” Gretchen Morris, who’s playing Cinderella, said.

“It’s not just going on stage and being the main character, it’s being able to set an example,” Gibson Cheney, who’s playing Prince Charming, added. “We have kids down to even the 5th grade in the shows. So it means a lot to set an example for kids and help set a precedent for kids growing up in the theater department here.”

They are performing Saturday and Monday at 7 a.m. at the Performing Arts Center on campus. Sunday’s show starts at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $15.

