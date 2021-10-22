Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Human remains found in Itawamba County confirmed to be those of missing man, Marc Cobb

Human remains found in Itawamba County confirmed to be those of missing man, Marc Cobb
Human remains found in Itawamba County confirmed to be those of missing man, Marc Cobb(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The human remains found on October 4 by two boys in Itawamba County have been confirmed to be those of missing man, Marc Cobb.

Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson says a skull, clothes, bones and other evidence was collected. The remains were found along Highway 25 South in the Tilden community.

Cobb was last seen on Jan. 12, 2020, at American’s Inn on Access Road in Fulton. He was reported missing after he did not go to his job or contact his family.

The cause of death is to be determined.

This is the second set of human remains found in the county in just a matter of months.

In September, the remains of Jamie Wright were found by a logging crew in a remote area. Wright had been missing since Thanksgiving weekend in 2008.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
JPD: 20-year-old shot inside vehicle, dies at hospital
Jackson Police Department
4 arrested after carjacking driver in Mercedes
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
High Court sets Nov. 17 execution date for man convicted of killing wife in front of children
JPD: Man shot to death on Overstreet Avenue
Man killed after argument at gas station

Latest News

Adams Co. man found guilty to trafficking edibles disguised as candy, cereal and cookies
Adams Co. man found guilty to trafficking edibles disguised as candy, cereal and cookies
WLBT at 4p
Corporal Quentin Weldon McCall
Fallen World War II Corporal returns to Mississippi
Banks responds to slander suit filed against him by trash contractor.
Jackson councilman doubles down on claims contractor tried bribed him to support trash contract