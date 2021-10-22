Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

‘Home Alone’ LEGO set brings back warm childhood memories

The set has nearly 4,000 pieces and comes with five minifigures and is available Nov. 1 – just...
The set has nearly 4,000 pieces and comes with five minifigures and is available Nov. 1 – just in time for the holidays.(The LEGO Group)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Go ahead and let the nostalgia kick in this holiday season. LEGO is releasing a new “Home Alone” set based on the iconic McAllister’s house from the 1990 classic.

“Just like every 90s kid, I grew up watching Home Alone and it takes a very special place in my heart. I can’t even imagine holidays without it,” said LEGO fan designer Alex Storozhuk in a press release. “This movie is very nostalgic and makes those warm childhood memories come up every time.”

Not only is this house so full of people it makes Kevin McAllister sick, but it’s also packed with the smallest details to recreate your favorite scene from the movie.

The set has nearly 4,000 pieces and comes with five minifigures and is available Nov. 1 – just in time for the holidays.

This set is split into an Advent Calendar-like 24 build bags to make it easier to build the house in sequence with the movie.

“Following the themes of the film, we wanted to make the experience as immersive as possible for fans of LEGO building and the movie,” said LEGO designer Antica Brancanov. “The step-by-step build which mirrors the movie, and the ability to open up the set and see inside lends itself well to hours of joyful focus this holiday season – just add a festive backdrop and a certain Christmas movie!”

So, as you watch Kevin battle the Wet Bandits on the screen, you can play along and create your own bevy of booby traps around your LEGO “Home Alone” set.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police Department
4 arrested after carjacking driver in Mercedes
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
High Court sets Nov. 17 execution date for man convicted of killing wife in front of children
JPD: Man shot to death on Overstreet Avenue
Man killed after argument at gas station
Shanks, drugs discovered during shakedown at Hinds County Detention Center
Shanks, drugs discovered during shakedown at Hinds County Detention Center
The scene in Pearl.
Murder suspect arrested after brief standoff in Pearl

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78,...
Robert Durst charged with 1982 murder of wife Kathie Durst
Scholars at Obama Magnet are Rocking for the Cure
WLBT’s things to know 10/22/21: Rocking for a cure, new Barnett Reservoir requirement, carjackings up, Angel Tree registration deadline
FILE — In this July 13, 1997 file photo Lorli von Trapp Campbell attends a mass honoring her...
Lorli von Trapp Campbell, of ‘Sound of Music’ family, dies
Angel Tree Program
Friday is the final day for parents, seniors to register for Angel Tree
Halloween pumpkins
Trick-or-treating? See these Halloween health, safety tips