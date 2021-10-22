Gas prices climb once again; expert says it’s due to Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “When the gas prices go up, all it does is hurt us,” says Noel Edwards who is filling up his truck.

Looking at the number going up at the gas pump, Edwards says the current price at the pump is unbelievable.

“I drive three and half hours round trip every day, I travel over 215 miles to ad from work every single day.”

He says he pays $160 a week for gas, while the majority of his money spent on gas just to get him to work.

“My job, they don’t care as long as the job gets done. They are not worried about gas prices, they are not worried about this or that or yonder,” adds Edwards.

Jules Harvison is in a similar position. She is studying a Fran U, but is originally from Alabama. She says going home to see her parents is hard when gas prices are through the roof.

“As you can see, I am still waiting here to fill up my tank, I used to pay $26 and like now it’s like so much,” says Harvison. Now she is paying around $45 to fill up her Toyota Camry. “I notice that it does go up during the summer, a lot just kind of in the trend of my whole life seeing like you know when people mostly travel, but now that’s getting colder…I’m just well maybe it will go down, but it keeps going up,” adds Harvison.

LSU Economics Professor Loren Scott believes gas prices will continue to rise. In part, he blames Hurricane Ida for prices going up.

“Basically, what’s happening right now, there’s a lot of oil about 300,000 barrels a day that shut in the Gulf of Mexico because of damage from Hurricane Ida. Okay, so that’s a lot of oil that’s been taken off the market,” says Scott.

Scott adds that other states are seeing higher gas prices than Louisiana, considering so many oil refineries are located in our home state. The state is able to keep delivery costs down. Scott predicts gas prices will continue to rise throughout the holiday season, but entering 2022 he says normal gas prices will go back to below $3.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.