Friday Night & Weekend Weather Forecast

By Dave Roberts
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nice weather through this weekend, but with a warm front coming back northward, we can’t rule out the return of humidity and a slight chance for a shower.  Otherwise expect lows in the 50s tomorrow morning, 60s Sunday morning and highs both days in the lower and middle 80s with partly sunny skies.  There will be a slight chance for showers and maybe a thunderstorm Monday and Tuesday.  It will remain warm in the 80s.  A chance for storms will develop Wednesday.  There is the potential for severe weather then as well.  The tropics remain quiet.  Average high this time of year is 76 and the average low is 52.  Calm wind tonight and south at 10pmh Saturday.  Sunrise is 7:11am and the sunset is 6:20pm.

