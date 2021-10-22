Friday is the final day for parents, seniors to register for Angel Tree

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Families in need can get a little extra help this Christmas from the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

But the clock is ticking as the deadline to register is Friday, October 22.

Instead of its usual two weeks, registration is only one week this year.

Once a child or senior adult has been registered and accepted as an Angel, their wish list is shared with donors in the community.

The gifts are later distributed to the family to put under their Christmas tree.

Parents with children up to 12 years of age and seniors over 65 can apply Friday, October 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Salvation Army’s Beasley Road location. It’s located at

You will need photo identification, birth certificates for your children, and proof of income.

