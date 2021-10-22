Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Friday is the final day for parents, seniors to register for Angel Tree

By Ashley Garner
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Families in need can get a little extra help this Christmas from the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

But the clock is ticking as the deadline to register is Friday, October 22.

Instead of its usual two weeks, registration is only one week this year.

Once a child or senior adult has been registered and accepted as an Angel, their wish list is shared with donors in the community.

The gifts are later distributed to the family to put under their Christmas tree.

Parents with children up to 12 years of age and seniors over 65 can apply Friday, October 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Salvation Army’s Beasley Road location. It’s located at

You will need photo identification, birth certificates for your children, and proof of income.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police Department
4 arrested after carjacking driver in Mercedes
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
High Court sets Nov. 17 execution date for man convicted of killing wife in front of children
JPD: Man shot to death on Overstreet Avenue
Man killed after argument at gas station
Shanks, drugs discovered during shakedown at Hinds County Detention Center
Shanks, drugs discovered during shakedown at Hinds County Detention Center
The scene in Pearl.
Murder suspect arrested after brief standoff in Pearl

Latest News

Scholars at Obama Magnet are Rocking for the Cure
WLBT’s things to know 10/22/21: Rocking for a cure, new Barnett Reservoir requirement, carjackings up, Angel Tree registration deadline
Halloween pumpkins
Trick-or-treating? See these Halloween health, safety tips
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (Oct. 22, 2021) - clipped version
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (Oct. 22, 2021) - clipped version
Friday is the final day for parents, seniors to register for Angel Tree
Friday is the final day for parents, seniors to register for Angel Tree