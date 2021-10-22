Power of Pink
#FlashbackFriday: Captain Kangaroo visits Jackson

By Wilson Stribling
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A children’s television icon came to Jackson 35 years ago this week.

Bob Keeshan, better known as Captain Kangaroo, was here to promote early childhood education.

He said then that kids who were not reached at an early age would be harder to teach and influence later in life.

“Captain Kangaroo” was a children’s staple on morning TV for more than 30 years -- teaching and entertaining kids on CBS while the TODAY show was on for adults on NBC.

The “Captain Kangaroo” show ended production in 19-84, and Keeshan died 20 years later at the age of 76.

But he came to Jackson on October 22, 1986 -- this week’s Flashback Friday.

