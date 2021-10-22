First Alert Forecast: seasonable Friday; trending warmer again

FRIDAY: In the wake of the front, drier air will filter back into central and southwest Mississippi. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Skies remain mostly clear overnight with lows dropping into the 50s for most locales by early Saturday.

Hodgepodge of 50s, 60s and 70s early this morning as our front continues to slip southward - in general, expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s amid mostly sunny skies for your Friday with drier air filter in behind our front. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/YFa87wAbQ7 — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) October 22, 2021

WEEKEND PLANNER: High pressure ridges northward over the area through the weekend, keeping our pattern quiet through Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to middle 80s; lows in the middle to upper 50s Sunday morning; upper 50s and lower 60s by Monday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A few systems will sweep through the area through next week – first on Monday, yield a chance for showers and storms amid highs in the middle 80s. We’ll trend quiet Tuesday before a more substantial front moves through Wednesday into Thursday – dropping highs from the 80s back to the 70s by late week. Some storms could be strong to severe by Wednesday afternoon and evening.

We've been mentioning the risk for a few strong to severe storms by next week - the SPC is now highlighting a SLIGHT RISK for next Wednesday. Strong winds, hail and a risk for a few tornadoes all exist. Something to keep an eye on. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/1kLJittjSK — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) October 22, 2021

