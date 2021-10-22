First Alert Forecast: seasonable Friday; trending warmer again
FRIDAY: In the wake of the front, drier air will filter back into central and southwest Mississippi. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Skies remain mostly clear overnight with lows dropping into the 50s for most locales by early Saturday.
WEEKEND PLANNER: High pressure ridges northward over the area through the weekend, keeping our pattern quiet through Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to middle 80s; lows in the middle to upper 50s Sunday morning; upper 50s and lower 60s by Monday morning.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A few systems will sweep through the area through next week – first on Monday, yield a chance for showers and storms amid highs in the middle 80s. We’ll trend quiet Tuesday before a more substantial front moves through Wednesday into Thursday – dropping highs from the 80s back to the 70s by late week. Some storms could be strong to severe by Wednesday afternoon and evening.
