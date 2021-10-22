Power of Pink
Fire breaks out at Westlake Chemical plant in Gallman

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALLMAN, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire has broken out at a chemical plant in Gallman.

Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley says the fire is now contained to one building of the plant and there are no injuries.

Several fire agencies as well as the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality are on the scene of Westlake Chemical on Highway 51 in Gallman.

According to its website, Westlake is a manufacturer of things like packaging and healthcare products, automotive and consumer goods and even building and construction products.

No evacuations are happening for nearby businesses or residents at this time.

Investigators have not released any details about how the fire started.

