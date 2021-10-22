Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, get rid of old medications

(WBAY Staff)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can get rid of old medications Saturday, October 23.

It’s Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. No liquids or syringes will be accepted.

The Drug Enforcement Administration hosts the free event each year to help you safely get rid of unneeded medications that can quickly become a gateway to addiction.

It’s part of a national effort to fight the U.S. Opioid Epidemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than 93,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States last year, marking the most significant number of drug-related deaths ever recorded in a year.

Opioid-related deaths accounted for 75 percent of all overdose deaths in 2020.

Take Back Day has removed more than 7,000 tons of medication from circulation since its inception.

Find the DEA drop-off location nearest you here.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police Department
4 arrested after carjacking driver in Mercedes
JPD: 20-year-old shot inside vehicle, dies at hospital
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
High Court sets Nov. 17 execution date for man convicted of killing wife in front of children
JPD: Man shot to death on Overstreet Avenue
Man killed after argument at gas station
JPS teacher at Henley Young Youth Court School is under investigation
JPS teacher at Henley Young Youth Court School is under investigation

Latest News

Quiet, Bright and Warm Through Upcoming Weekend
First Alert Forecast: seasonable Friday; trending warmer again
Tillis is facing an armed carjacking and possession of marijuana charge.
Suspect arrested for Wed. carjacking booked on the same charge in 2020
FILE - In this March 8, 2011 file photo, revelers throw beads from the balcony of the Royal...
Mardi Gras will roll in 2022, barring any dramatic changes: mayor
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 422 new cases reported Thurs.