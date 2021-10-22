Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, get rid of old medications

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You can get rid of old medications Saturday, October 23.

It’s Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. No liquids or syringes will be accepted.

The Drug Enforcement Administration hosts the free event each year to help you safely get rid of unneeded medications that can quickly become a gateway to addiction.

It’s part of a national effort to fight the U.S. Opioid Epidemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than 93,000 people died of drug overdoses in the United States last year, marking the most significant number of drug-related deaths ever recorded in a year.

Opioid-related deaths accounted for 75 percent of all overdose deaths in 2020.

Take Back Day has removed more than 7,000 tons of medication from circulation since its inception.

Find the DEA drop-off location nearest you here.

