Contract extended for Mississippi State University president

FILE - In this June 22, 2021, file photo, Mark Keenum, Mississippi State president and chairman...
FILE - In this June 22, 2021, file photo, Mark Keenum, Mississippi State president and chairman of the CFP presidents group, listens to a reporter's question in Grapevine, Texas. The governing board for Mississippi's eight public universities is extending Keenum's contract. The board of trustees for the Institutions of Higher Learning announced Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, that it had approved the extension through June 30, 2025. Keenum is being paid $400,000 a year from the state and $400,000 a year from the private Mississippi State University Foundation. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)(LM Otero | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State University President Mark Keenum is getting a contract extension through June 30, 2025.

The college board says Keenum’s annual pay is $400,000 from the state and $400,000 from the private Mississippi State University Foundation.

He previously received $300,000 a year from the state and $500,000 a year from the foundation.

The board authorized the foundation to pay Keenum an additional amount — up to $800,000 — if he remains for whole the contract.

Keenum says he wants some or all of that to go to scholarships. The board approved the contract in closed session last month and announced it Thursday.

