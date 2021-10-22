Contract extended for Mississippi State University president

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State University President Mark Keenum is getting a contract extension through June 30, 2025.

The college board says Keenum’s annual pay is $400,000 from the state and $400,000 from the private Mississippi State University Foundation.

He previously received $300,000 a year from the state and $500,000 a year from the foundation.

The board authorized the foundation to pay Keenum an additional amount — up to $800,000 — if he remains for whole the contract.

Keenum says he wants some or all of that to go to scholarships. The board approved the contract in closed session last month and announced it Thursday.