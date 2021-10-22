Power of Pink
Clinton schools lift mask mandate, still ‘highly recommended’

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton Public School District is no longer requiring masks in schools.

Dr. Andy Schoggin says the lifted mandate takes place Monday, October 25.

Campuses will continue their sanitization efforts throughout the rest of the school year.

Schoggin attributes a drop in test-positivity rate.

“While statistics are declining in a positive way for our community, we ask that you please continue to monitor your child’s health on a daily basis,” Dr. Schoggin said.

