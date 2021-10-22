Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Adams Co. man found guilty to trafficking edibles disguised as candy, cereal and cookies

Adams Co. man found guilty to trafficking edibles disguised as candy, cereal and cookies
Adams Co. man found guilty to trafficking edibles disguised as candy, cereal and cookies(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A jury has found an Adams County man guilty of trafficking edibles and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

According to DA Shameca Collins, Zachary Minor was trafficking narcotics disguised as candy, cereal and cookies.

“These drugs pose a special threat to children because they can easily be mistaken as candies and snacks that are sold at stores,” she wrote. “Anyone endangering the safety of children will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Minor faces 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million for trafficking and 20 years and a fine up to $25,000 for possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOLA bus driver attack
‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at the bus stop
JPD: 20-year-old shot inside vehicle, dies at hospital
Jackson Police Department
4 arrested after carjacking driver in Mercedes
Cox recently was granted a victory by the Mississippi Supreme Court, meaning the state will...
High Court sets Nov. 17 execution date for man convicted of killing wife in front of children
JPD: Man shot to death on Overstreet Avenue
Man killed after argument at gas station

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Human remains found in Itawamba County confirmed to be those of missing man, Marc Cobb
Human remains found in Itawamba County confirmed to be those of missing man, Marc Cobb
Corporal Quentin Weldon McCall
Fallen World War II Corporal returns to Mississippi
Banks responds to slander suit filed against him by trash contractor.
Jackson councilman doubles down on claims contractor tried bribed him to support trash contract