WLBT’s things to know 10/21/21: Trio arrested in child’s death, detention center shakedown, catalytic convertor thefts up, lead in water lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. 3 suspects arrested in shooting death of 7-year-old Clarksdale boy

3 suspects arrested in shooting death of 7-year-old Clarksdale boy (Source: WMC)

Three men have been arrested and charged in the murder of a seven-year-old boy in Clarksdale. Cartravious “C.J.” Brown, Jr. was a second-grader at Clarksdale Collegiate Public Charter School and was killed last week. According to Clarksdale police, Brandon Washington is charged with one count of accessory to murder and one count of possession of a weapon by a felon. Jontavius Smith and Kadarius Thomas have both been charged with murder. Bond will be set by a municipal court judge.

2. City of Jackson accused of knowingly allowing lead in water in federal lawsuit

City of Jackson accused of knowingly allowing lead in water in federal lawsuit

A lawsuit in U.S. District Court claims that Jackson’s drinking water was unsafe, and the government didn’t take action to correct it. The City of Jackson is being sued over lead levels in water that the suit states exposed children to the dangerous toxin. “I’ve been studying the water situation in Jackson for about two years,” said attorney Corey Stern. The 20-year litigator compares Jackson’s lead water issue to Flint, Michigan. Stern was the attorney who sued the state of Michigan over Flint’s water, resulting in a $600 million dollar settlement for the plaintiffs.

3. Shanks, drugs discovered during shakedown at Hinds County Detention Center

Shanks, drugs discovered during shakedown at Hinds County Detention Center

Agencies including the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department and the Bureau of Prisons conducted a shakedown at the Hinds County Detention Center on Wednesday evening. According to Hinds County Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler, several law enforcement personnel were at the detention center, including the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, SWAT and Bureau of Prisons. Contraband, drugs, cellphones and shanks were all discovered during the search. This comes days after inmate Michael Richardson was found unresponsive in POD A of the Raymond Detention Center.

4. Catalytic converter thefts spike in Vicksburg

Catalytic converter thefts spike in Vicksburg

Catalytic converter thefts have spiked in Vicksburg, and police believe they have arrested two of the men responsible for the increase in those crimes. Vicksburg police arrest 35-year-old Zachary Donald and Daniel Pace. They are both charged with five counts of grand larceny. Their bond is set at $175,000 thousand dollars.

5. State granted partial stay while mental health suit on appeal

5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. (Texas Attorney General's Office photo) (KWTX)

U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves has granted a partial stay on enforcing the ruling in the federal government’s suit against the state’s mental health system. Reeves handed down the ruling last week, granting a stay on five provisions of his earlier ruling. The case is now on appeal to the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. Reeves ruled on the state’s mental health case in early September. Under the ruling, the state had 120 days to draw up an initial plan to bring its Department of Mental Health and mental health offerings into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The state had 180 days to submit its final implementation plan to the court.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.