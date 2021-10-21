Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

WATCH: Attorney General Lynn Fitch discusses Mississippi’s abortion challenge

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Org.,...
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch talks about Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Org., which will be heard by the US Supreme Court Dec. 1.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Supreme Court will soon hear Mississippi’s abortion challenge, which could overturn Roe v. Wade. The Mississippi case, Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Org., will be heard Dec. 1. The case will consider whether pre-viability restrictions on abortion are unconstitutional.

The 2018 law allows abortions after 15 weeks only in medical emergencies or if the fetus has a severe abnormality. It makes no exception for rape or incest and punishes doctors who do not follow its guidelines. Two federal courts have already blocked the Mississippi law.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch is appealing a Circuit Court decision that threw out the law, arguing that abortion policies should be made within the state.

You can watch her full interview with David Elliott below.

AG Fitch also talked about her decision to join attorneys general from 16 other states in denouncing statements made by the Justice Department. US Attorney General Merrick Garland is calling on the FBI and other federal agencies to monitor and investigate parents after what he calls a “disturbing spike” in unrest at school board meetings. Fitch says the policy is a blatant example of intimidation tactics.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It could’ve been me’: Sister of Hinds County inmate says assaults happen more than they should
‘It could’ve been me’: Sister of Hinds County inmate says assaults happen more than they should
Northeast Jones honored West Jones senior Cade Thompson by putting his photo and jersey number,...
West Jones senior football player killed in crash with school bus
JPD: Man shot to death on Overstreet Avenue
Man killed after argument at gas station
Jackson man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for having a shotgun
McComb police
8 people shot in McComb over 4-day span, police say

Latest News

Few Showers Thursday, Trending Drier For Weekend Ahead
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Thursday; drier by week’s end
Georgetown's Othella Harrington (50) puts up the shot under pressure from University of...
Jackson native to coach for Team USA basketball
This photo released by the Gulf Shores Police Department shows actor Morgan Freeman, left, with...
Morgan Freeman interviews police recruits in Alabama town
Hy Stor Energy
Green hydrogen hub in Mississippi to be largest in US
Visitations at Mississippi prisons to resume November 1