Visitations at Mississippi prisons to resume November 1

Former inmate and gang member speaks out about prison conditions.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Families and friends will soon be able to visit their loved ones in prison.

Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain said all state prisons will again allow visitations beginning November 1.

The decision to reopen ends a three-month moratorium that was put in place on July 27 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“The decision is based on discussions with State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, community data from the Mississippi Department of Health and MDOC Medical Providers, as well as MDOC’s vaccine administration at each facility,” said MDOC Deputy Commissioner of Institutions Jeworski Mallett. “COVID cases are trending down and we feel visitation is safe for inmates with the COVID protocols we have in place.”

Visitors will be required to social distance, wear maks and have their temperatures checked at entry points. They also will be required to answer a series of COVID-19 related questions prior to entry, according to a news release from the department.

Inmates also will have to wear masks and be checked for temperature. Visitation areas will be sanitized with electrostatic sprayers and will have hand sanitizing stations.

