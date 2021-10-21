Thursday night weather forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm and muggy weather continues with just the slightest risk for a shower tonight as a frontal system moves through. We are looking at a sunny and pleasant day Friday with high temperatures around 80, but without the humidity. This weekend will be sunny and warm with highs well into the 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s with again, lower humidity. Expect showers and maybe some thunderstorms next week as temperatures remain warm, while humidity increases again. By Friday, expect a dramatic drop in temperatures and the frontal system moving through Thursday could bring stronger storms with it. The tropics remain very quiet with no development expected through this weekend. Average high is 77 and the average low is 52. Sunrise is 7:10am and the sunset is 6:21pm. Northwest wind tonight at 5mph and northeast at the same speeds Friday. Great weather for Friday night football and Making Strides for Breast Cancer Saturday.

