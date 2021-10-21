Power of Pink
Shakedown conducted at Hinds County Detention Center

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Agencies including the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department and the Bureau of Prisons conducted a shakedown at the Hinds County Detention Center on Wednesday evening.

According to Hinds County Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler, several law enforcement personnel were at the detention center, including the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, SWAT and Bureau of Prisons.

This comes days after inmate Michael Richardson was found unresponsive in POD A of the Raymond Detention Center.

A preliminary investigation determined that Richardson was a victim of an assault by several other detainees.

Richardson experienced a medical episode that led to his death.

