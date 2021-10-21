Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shows high effectiveness, companies say

By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Pfizer and BioNTech said studies show its vaccine booster is doing a great job of boosting protection against COVID-19.

In Phase 3 results released Thursday, the companies said its booster showed “a relative vaccine efficacy of 95.6%” when compared to those vaccine recipients who did not receive a booster.

The trial evaluated the effectiveness and safety of the booster dose in more than 10,000 individuals 16 years of age and older. No safety concerns were identified in this study.

The study will be submitted to peer review as well as review by health authorities, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Pfizer booster was authorized for emergency use for some Pfizer vaccine recipients on Sept. 22. Boosters were cleared for people 65 years and older, adults with high risk of severe infection and those whose jobs put them at risk.

On Wednesday, the Pfizer booster was also cleared for emergency use for those who received Moderna and J&J vaccines.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It could’ve been me’: Sister of Hinds County inmate says assaults happen more than they should
‘It could’ve been me’: Sister of Hinds County inmate says assaults happen more than they should
Northeast Jones honored West Jones senior Cade Thompson by putting his photo and jersey number,...
West Jones senior football player killed in crash with school bus
JPD: Man shot to death on Overstreet Avenue
JPD: Man shot to death on Overstreet Avenue
Jackson man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for having a shotgun
McComb police
8 people shot in McComb over 4-day span, police say

Latest News

A wild chase involving a driver of a BMW and sheriff's deputies from two North Carolina...
Police chase ends when driver crashes into school bus full of kids
But God Ministries reacts to American missionaries kidnapped in Haiti
But God Ministries reacts to American missionaries kidnapped in Haiti
Some fishermen spotted a whale trapped by a net and freed it.
Fisherman frees whale from lobster trap off California coast
Catalytic converter thefts spike in Vicksburg
WLBT’s things to know 10/21/21: Trio arrested in child’s death, detention center shakedown, catalytic convertor thefts up, lead in water lawsuit
A wild chase involving a driver of a BMW and sheriff's deputies from two North Carolina...
Police chase ends when suspect crashes into school bus full of kids