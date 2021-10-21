Murder suspect arrested after brief standoff in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A murder suspect was taken into custody after a brief standoff Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Highlands Mobile Home Park in Pearl where they believed the suspect was.

The man was wanted for a homicide that happened Wednesday on Overstreet Avenue in Jackson.

Police say the suspect came out with a gun when officers arrived.

After some time, he was taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.