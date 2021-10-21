Murder suspect arrested after brief standoff in Pearl
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A murder suspect was taken into custody after a brief standoff Thursday afternoon.
Officers were called to the Highlands Mobile Home Park in Pearl where they believed the suspect was.
The man was wanted for a homicide that happened Wednesday on Overstreet Avenue in Jackson.
Police say the suspect came out with a gun when officers arrived.
After some time, he was taken into custody.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.