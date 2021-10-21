Jackson native to coach for Team USA basketball

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson native Othella Harrington was named one of the assistant coaches for Team USA basketball.

Harrington will be on the bench for USA’s training ahead of the men’s World Cup, which opens its qualifying games next month. He joins head coach Jim Boylen’s staff for the upcoming games.

The 2021-23 games will be played in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Harrington played his high school ball at Murrah High School in Jackson before being drafted in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets. He played 13 years in the NBA before serving as Georgetown University’s director of basketball operations.

The former power forward was a member of three Team USA squads, winning gold in 1995 and 1993.

