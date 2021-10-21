Ground breaks on ‘The Village’ project, which promises housing and retail in the heart of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City leaders held a groundbreaking Thursday morning for a new project called The Village at Livingston, which promises to bring new homes and commercial and retail space to Jackson.

The first phase of the project will build 195 to 200 homes, estimated to sell between $225,000 to $250,000.

The second phase will have commercial and retail spaces for hotels and grocery options.

“This is an exciting development for the City of Jackson,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “This project does more than builds homes, its builds community. We commend Retail Specialists for investing in our City and hope this major development will serve as one of many we see in the near future.”

The project is located at Livingston Road and Woodrow Wilson Avenue and is a redevelopment of the former Hood Furniture Manufacturing facility.

The space is being developed by Retail Specialists out of Birmingham, Alabama.

The area of the future 'Village' before it was razed. (WLBT)

