Fishing on the Barnett Reservoir spillway will soon require a permit

Fishermen just below the spillway at the Ross Barnett Reservoir (Source: WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Fishers will soon have to have a permit to fish along the Barnett Reservoir spillway.

Tuesday, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District Board of Directors voted to make the Spillway Recreation Area permit-only.

The new rule will go into effect on December 1 and will impact both sides of the Pearl River below the spillway dam.

PRV officials say the decision was made to help curb littering there.

“We hate it has come to this, but we have to create some feeling of accountability among other users to end this problem,” said Reservoir Director John Sigman. “We’ve looked at it from every angle and have invited input from our users, but the litter situation has not improved and this has to change.”

The daily registration system will be free to the public and will be similar to daily check-in stations used by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks at its wildlife management areas.

Daily users will be required to obtain a permit form at one of the stations and fill it out before using the park area.

Cards are still being designed, but each one will have three parts: one to be left on the user’s car dashboard, one in the box of the permit station, and one to be carried by the user during his or her visit.

Violators will face a maximum fine of $100.

“From a safety standpoint, part of the information we’ll be getting off the dashboard card is a cell phone number that we can use to reach people in an emergency,” Reservoir Police Chief Trevell Dixon said. “There are times when people need to be notified that we are anticipating a rising river that will require the removal of vehicles from the parking lot on the northwest side.”

