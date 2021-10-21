First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Thursday; drier by week’s end

THURSDAY: Zones of fog and risk for a few showers remain in play to start off your Thursday. Expect a general mix of clouds and sun through the day with the best rain chances off to the east of I-55 to start. While the front approaches from the west, a few pop-up showers may get a few more backyards wet with highs in the muggy middle 80s. Rain chances continue to dwindle after sunset with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Zones of dense fog will be an issue through mid-morning before trending toward mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs will top out in the muggy middle 80s. A front will squeeze out a few showers this evening before clearing and cooling off tonight. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/cEuUCyfmJh — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) October 21, 2021

FRIDAY: In the wake of the front, drier air will filter back into central and southwest Mississippi. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Skies remain mostly clear overnight with lows dropping into the 50s for most locales by early Saturday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure ridges northward over the area through the weekend, keeping our pattern quiet through Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower to middle 80s; lows in the middle to upper 50s Sunday morning; upper 50s and lower 60s by Monday morning. A few systems will sweep through the area through next week – first on Monday, yield a chance for showers and storms amid highs in the middle 80s. We’ll trend quiet Tuesday before a more substantial front moves through Wednesday into Thursday – dropping highs from the 80s back to the 70s by late week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

