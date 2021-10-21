Fire breaks out at Gator Jr’s Restaurant on Siwell Rd.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Firefighters are trying to figure out how a blaze broke out inside a restaurant Thursday morning.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says the 9-1-1 call came in around 5 a.m.

Out of three businesses in one building, the fire ravaged Gator Jr’s restaurant, but there was little to no damage to the two other businesses.

No one was injured, but the case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.