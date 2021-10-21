Power of Pink
Fire breaks out at Gator Jr’s Restaurant on Siwell Rd.

Jackson Fire Department
Jackson Fire Department(Kaylie Crowe)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Firefighters are trying to figure out how a blaze broke out inside a restaurant Thursday morning.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says the 9-1-1 call came in around 5 a.m.

Out of three businesses in one building, the fire ravaged Gator Jr’s restaurant, but there was little to no damage to the two other businesses.

No one was injured, but the case is still under investigation.

